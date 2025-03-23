Reminder: No school on Monday for Clay, Duval County students

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Duval County School District and Clay County School District remind parents about an upcoming day off for students on Monday, March 24.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Monday, March 24, will be a scheduled teacher planning day. Students will return to school on Tuesday, March 25.

Click HERE to see the Clay County School District school calendar and click HERE to see the DCPS calendar.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.