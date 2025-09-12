Renderings reveal features of future revitalized Metropolitan Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City leaders held an open house Thursday afternoon to showcase the latest design plans for Jacksonville’s revitalization of Metropolitan Park.

Action News Jax has obtained the project design renderings, and spoke with city leaders about what they hope will come from it.

City Councilman Jimmy Peluso, who represents the district the park is in, hopes the project will allow the park to shine as a centerpiece in Jacksonville’s downtown area.

“It was a huge family activity space, and it was just really kind of the shining light on what was otherwise a working waterfront,” said Councilman Jimmy Peluso. “We’re re-renewing that sense of ‘what can this park be?’”

The latest designs show that the park will include a tailgate plaza, performance lawn, and other features for people to enjoy. Councilman Peluso said he’s curious about what the public will think of these renderings and is excited to make them a reality.

“Met park, especially given the place that it’s going to be, all the way at the end, next to the stadium, next to where all that great parking is, next to what’s going be a five-star hotel — Like that should be a marquee park that everyone and anyone can get to and if we could do major events there like, that’s perfect. I love that,” said Councilman Peluso.

We’ve reached out to the city to find out what the timeline on this project looks like. Once we get those details, updates will be provided.

