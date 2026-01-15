Report: Dolphins request interview with Jaguars’ Anthony Campanile to fill head coach vacancy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NFL teams with head coaching vacancies are looking to the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff for candidates. It’s not surprising as the Jags were among the hottest teams in the league this year.

The latest coach to possibly be poached away is defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

This comes a day after the Cleveland Browns reportedly requested an interview with Jags offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.

This season was Campanile’s sixth in the NFL, but first as defensive coordinator.

In 2024, he worked with the Green Bay Packers as their linebackers coach and running game coordinator. Before Green Bay, Campanile spent four seasons as linebackers coach for the Miami Dolphins.

Under his watch in 2023, the Dolphins set a new franchise record with 56.0 sacks.

Mike McDaniel was fired last week after a four-year stint as the Dolphins head coach.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.