Report gives more detail in Jacksonville drowning, victim’s identity released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report gives more detail surrounding the drowning of a man over the weekend in the Ft. George Inlet.

Emergency crews were called to the area at about 6:10 p.m. Saturday for reports of a person drowning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

After searching for him through the night, he was found Sunday morning by Jacksonville police search teams.

The man has been identified as Alexei Silchenko, 32, of Jacksonville.

When police arrived on the scene, they talked to two of Silchenko’s friends. They were on a sandbar with a boat. They asked police for help getting off the sandbar, the report states.

The men said they were throwing a football on the sandbar and noticed Silchenko swimming in the river, “and did not think anything about it due to him being a good swimming/surfer,” the report states. “They advised they looked away for a few moments, then did not see Alexei anymore.”

The men asked other boaters in the area to help them look for Silchenko. They couldn’t find him after searching for about 45 minutes, the report states.

Read: Police, FWC tracking black bear spotted in downtown St. Augustine

The officer noted in the report that the men appeared intoxicated.

“I asked them how many beers they had, and they replied about 3 or 4 Corona beers,” the officer stated in the report. “They advised Alexei had about the same about of alcohol as them. I did not observe them in operation of the boat at any time,” the officer said.

Foul play is not suspected, police stated in a news release Sunday.

Read: Man, dog killed in suspected black bear attack in Southwest Florida

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.