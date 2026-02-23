Man shot to death inside laundry business in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 10:50 AM: A man is dead after being shot early Monday in Northwest Jacksonville. Police were called to a laundromat in the 5500 block of Soutel Drive just after 8 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Officers and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department arrived at the scene and a man in his early 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was located. He was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting took place inside of the laundromat where the suspect walked up to the victim and shot him to death.

No arrests were made and investigators are looking for the gunman. Police remained at the scene before noon and were interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

END UPDATE:

9:30 AM: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning that they’re investing a reported shooting in the area of New Kings Road and Soutel Drive. Investigators have not released any specifics yet and said more information is forthcoming.

*This story is developing and will be updated with more detail when available.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.