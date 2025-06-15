Reports of an outage in the northwest side of Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — JEA is reporting a power outage in northwest Jacksonville that is affecting over 1,000 people in the area.

Read: Atlantic Beach thanks Public Works Crew for their quick, safe response

The outage was reported Sunday at 1:15 p.m. on the JEA website.

JEA says it was caused by a “down or damaged wire” and that the estimated time of restoration is 4:05 p.m.

According to their website, they have already assigned a crew to take care of the situation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

See map below:

JEA OUTAGE MAP PICTURE TAKEN FROM JEA.COM AN OUTAGE WAS REPORTED ON FATHER'S DAY AT 1PM ON THE NW SIDE OF JACKSONVILLE (JEA.COM)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.