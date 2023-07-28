Resident alligator visits the doctors for a check up

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — This week, Brooke, a popular alligator from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park, was brought in to the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine for a thorough check-up.

Brooke, the 376-pound alligator has been a popular resident at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm for nearly 20 years. He is named after the Brookfield Zoo, where he is from originally.

According to the park’s reptile curator, Jim Darlington, Brooke has recently been exhibiting symptoms including intermittent head-rolling, in the lagoon where he lives.

Dr. Bridget Walker, a UF zoological medicine resident, collected a sample of Brooke’s blood for analysis. Brooke also received standard radiographs along with a CT scan during his stay.

The UF zoological medicine service team determined that Brooke had an ear infection.

“We hope he’ll be on his way to recovery soon!” Said the UF College of Veterinary Medicine in a news release.

