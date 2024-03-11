Restaurant Report: More than sea critters found a local Red Lobster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From live roaches to dead roaches to dead insects, Action News Jax’s Ben Becker dug into what else inspectors found at your favorite spots to eat.

Becker’s first stop was at Red Lobster in River City Marketplace. State inspectors found 3 live roaches, 35 dead roaches and 100 dead flying insects. It was temporarily closed.

Elsewhere, at Wacko’s on Emerson Street near I-95, inspectors revealed raw foods not properly separated, a time/temperature safety violation and an employee with no beard guard engaging in food prep.

Inspectors cited Poke Bowl on County Road 220 near East-West Highway for the floor being soiled under a fryer, a time/temperature safety violation and it advertised crab but served imitation crab.

Becker’s final stop was at Harps on Herschel Street near Woodmere Street. Inspectors found a leaky pipe next to an A/C, a soiled kitchen ceiling and a time/temperature safety violation.

All the restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

