Restaurant Report: ‘It’s false:’ Local Dunkin’ gets dunked on in state inspection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

Becker paid a visit to Dunkin’ on Sunbeam Road near San Jose Boulevard and was greeted at the door.

State inspectors found 17 live and dead roaches inside an ice machine, too many egg sacks inside an ice machine and a mold-like slim on a shelf. It was temporarily closed.

Becker was quick to ask questions.

Becker: “Is it okay to eat here? Yeah, it’s kind of disgusting.”

Employee: “It’s false! It’s false.”

Becker: “The state was false? Yeah, not true? They lied?”

Employee: “Yeah, whoever that is.”

Becker: “The State of Florida?”

Employee: “Well, I don’t know.”

Elsewhere, 904 Deli on Shad Road near Philips Highway was cited for 120 dead roaches in traps, 25 to 30 egg sacks in multiple traps and operating with an expired license. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors say Holly’s Barbeque on Moncrief Road near West 26th Street had 27 rodent droppings, a rodent nesting near an A/C unit and the front door had a gap in the threshold. It was temporarily closed.

Becker’s final stop was at Yara Seafood Fish Market on Cesery Boulevard near Merrill Road. It was cited for up to 110 rodent droppings, 5 dead roaches and 1 live roach. It was temporarily closed.

All restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

