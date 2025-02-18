Retire your flag using St. Johns County American Flag Rescue Program

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — You can respectfully retire your old American flag with the St. Johns County’s American Flag Rescue Program.

It was founded in 2019 by a member of the St. Johns County Solid Waste Division.

The program allows people to properly retire an old flag with honor and respect.

American Flag Drop Boxes are available to the public at over 35 locations throughout St. Johns County.

