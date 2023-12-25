Reza: Edge of Illusion will bring unique magic show to Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — He’s risen to the top of the magic world.

His rock concert-style magic shows have dazzled millions across the world. His popularity has landed him on reality shows across 31 countries, including recent US TV appearances on A&E’s Duck Dynasty and the CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

On Jan. 14, 2024, Reza will take his unique brand of illusion to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

“More than a magic show, Reza infuses stage of the art production elements, masterful comedic timing, and numerous interactive & inspirational moments, allowing the audience to experience the magic first hand,” Florida State College at Jacksonville said in a promotion for the venue. “Audiences can expect to witness such mega illusions as passing through the spinning blades of an industrial fan, a record-breaking recreation of Houdini’s most famous stunt, and the appearance of a real helicopter, live on stage.”

Tickets are going fast and only limited seating is left. Prices range from $33 to $97.50 as of Mon., Dec. 12. Tickets may be ordered as late as 4 to 5 hours before the show (if tickets are remaining). To purchase to theater tickets, click here.

Reza, Edge of Illusion is scheduled to life the curtains at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

