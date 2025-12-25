Rideshare drivers ready to get people home safely for the holidays  

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A stern reminder from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office this holiday. If you get behind the wheel under the influence, be prepared to get pulled over.

Some rideshare drivers are making sure people have the option to get home safely this holiday.

“I’m adding on to the safety, you know, by getting people home safe,” said Uber driver Lawrence Woods.

Providing a safe ride home is something Uber driver Lawrence Woods has done for years during the holidays.

“A lot of people who’s being a lot more responsible. Cause I’m also bringing them to their cars the next day. So that’s telling me they’re doing the responsible thing,” said Woods.

JSO recently posted on social media a stern reminder of the option to see Christmas lights or police lights if you get behind the wheel under the influence.

So far this year, JSO says they have made over 1800 DUI arrests. They say they will continue arresting those drivers who put others in danger.

JSO says nearly 160 people have died on Jacksonville roads this year, and they recommend those under the influence to get a designated driver or rideshare.

“Yeah, because now a lot of time I talk with people when you drink, don’t drive. Because when you drive, the police DUI, it is problem. And maybe your license, suspended,” said Mohammed Hamda, rideshare driver

A conversation with Woods agrees that everyone wants to enjoy the holidays safely without a DUI arrest.

“Imagine if it’s one of them driving drunk and they wind up taking out one of your family members under the influence of alcohol,” said Woods.

