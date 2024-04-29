Local

Ringhaver Park closed for maintenance

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Ringhaver Park Closed for maintenance from April 29 to May 3. (Credit: City of Jacksonville)

Jacksonville, Fla. — Ringhaver Park on Jacksonville’s Westside will be closed this week.

The inclusive playground, located at 5198 118th Street, will close Monday so the City of Jacksonville can work on its playscapes.

It will reopen on Friday, May 3.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience.

