Ringhaver Park closed for maintenance

Jacksonville, Fla. — Ringhaver Park on Jacksonville’s Westside will be closed this week.

The inclusive playground, located at 5198 118th Street, will close Monday so the City of Jacksonville can work on its playscapes.

It will reopen on Friday, May 3.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience.

Maintenance Alert for Ringhaver Park (5198 118th St., 32244). The inclusive playground will be closed Monday afternoon, April 29th - Friday, May 3rd for maintenance on the poured in place surfaces. These playscapes will be enhanced. Sorry for any inconvenience. @CityofJax pic.twitter.com/0Ggh0yeHtr — JaxParks (@jaxparks) April 28, 2024

