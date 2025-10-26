Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents ‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ returning to Jax in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Presents The Greatest Show On Earth® is set to return to Jacksonville from January 16-19, 2026, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Tickets for this reimagined circus experience are now on sale, promising a blend of new acts and high-flying excitement.

The Greatest Show On Earth® has been reimagined for a new generation, offering a high-energy, music-driven experience with bold circus performances and unforgettable characters.

The show features world-class athletes and performers from 17 countries, showcasing extraordinary skills that bring audiences closer to the action.

The production includes several new jaw-dropping acts, such as the Acro-Salsa Troupe from Colombia, a contortionist from the United States, and acrobatic bike and hoop diving performers from China.

The show is powered by music, featuring live drumming, dance battles, and DJ-led moments, with a soundtrack that blends chart-topping pop hits and original Ringling songs.

A massive LED screen and cameras capturing impossible angles enhance the live performances, transforming every seat into a front-row experience.

Before the show begins, the Ringling Hype Crew engages the audience, setting the tone for a nonstop party vibe.

The cast includes 65 performers from countries such as Mongolia, Chile, Ukraine, and Brazil, with many making their U.S. debut.

