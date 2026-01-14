Three arrested after man reports marijuana, iPhone stolen during drug deal

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Three people are facing robbery and accessory charges after a man told Columbia County deputies his girlfriend’s iPhone and some marijuana were stolen at gunpoint while he was attempting to sell drugs.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at about 2:50 a.m. Thursday at a home on SW Elizabeth Court. The victim told investigators he and his girlfriend were in the driveway to sell marijuana to someone named “Trey,” a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Trey showed up, got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun at the couple, and then two people wearing masks exited the car and patted the victims down, the news release states.

After searching the victims, one of the assailants punched the girlfriend in the face before they drove off, the news release states.

Investigators identified their first suspect as Trey Jacobs, 21. His girlfriend, Bridget Butcher, 23, was identified as the second suspect. They both were arrested Saturday.

They were both booked into the Columbia County jail. Jacobs is charged with armed robbery. The sheriff’s office said Butcher was arrested because she obstructed law enforcement by helping Jacobs evade arrest. She was charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery, the news release states.

As the investigation progressed, the sheriff’s office identified a 16-year-old boy was also involved in the robbery. He was arrested Monday and charged with robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the news release states.

“As a result of this investigation, 3 suspects were arrested, the stolen iPhone was recovered, 2 firearms were seized and taken off the streets, along with multiple magazines, and over 120 rounds of ammunition,” the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.