Riverdale Boat Ramp to close in September for dredging project

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Riverdale Boat Ramp is set to temporarily close from Sept. 5 to Sept. 15. St. Johns County said that the closure will take place for a routine dredging project.

The boat ramp, located at 981 County Road 13 in Fruit Cove, will be fully closed during the scheduled dates. The project will also have minor impacts on the parking lot and picnic areas.

St. Johns County said they will post signs in the area before and during the project to let visitors know.

The county said it last dredged the Riverdale Boat Ramp in 2018.

“Dredging is a routine necessity at boat ramps and waterway channels because sedimentation -- the natural process of sand and silt washing downstream -- gradually fills channels and harbors,” the county said in a statement.”

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Project Manager Tim Connor explained other reasons why dredging is important to the boat ramp project.

“Dredging maintains the depth of navigation channels – in this case, the boat ramp approach -- to ensure safe access to and continued operation of the ramp,” Connor said.

According to the county, the project budget is $250,000. It will be funded by the Florida Boating Improvement Program (FBIP).

