Riverfest set for 2026, registration opens Monday for vendors

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The countdown is on for this year’s Riverfest, and vendors looking to join the fun can soon claim their spot.

The City of Green Cove Springs announced that food truck registration goes live on Tuesday, at 8 a.m., with all other vendors able to sign up starting Monday at 8 a.m.

Spaces are limited and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, so city officials encourage everyone to act fast.

Final approval will depend on event needs and available space.

Organizers recommend creating a CivicRec account ahead of time to speed up the process when registration opens.

Riverfest 2026 is set for Monday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Spring Park.

