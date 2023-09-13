Road Ranger discovered a driver dead on the road on I-95 in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early this morning, a Road Ranger found an unresponsive driver on I-95.

When the Road Ranger approached the vehicle, the driver was not moving.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the road ranger called EMS.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue was on the scene and pronounced the driver dead.

The driver was a 45-year-old man.

FHP says the investigation is still ongoing.

