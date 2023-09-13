‘More than just a good Samaritan;’ Woman hit and killed trying to save dog honored and remembered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family friend honors the life of the woman who died last night on University Blvd. JSO told Action News Jax she was hit and killed while trying to save a dog.

Friends said they want 41-year-old Jennifer Burnette to be remembered as a good mom, a good friend, and a good human being. Burnette volunteered and donated her time and money to causes she cared about.

“She’s very much more than just a good Samaritan,” family friend David Wallace said.

Wallace said Burnette was a mom of four kids: a 23-year-old, a 15-year-old old and 4-year-old twins. He has been her best friend for 30 years, saying Burnette had a big heart.

“She would go and donate and fundraise for Autism Awareness because well, a couple of her children are autistic,” Wallace said. “She was an animal lover, volunteer[ing] at the shelter when she could.”

Wallace says she had been going through some tough times - Burnette lost her husband to cancer on New Year’s Day. Despite her challenges, she still helped others, even helping Wallace at his lowest point.

“They brought me in, rented me a house, pretty much gave me the shirt off their back,” Wallace said.

About two months ago, Wallace moved in with her, bringing his four kids.

“She took in a family that she didn’t need to and help raise the children that were not hers,” Wallace said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, JSO sai Burnette was hit and killed in the center lane of University Blvd. when she saw an injured dog lying in the southbound lane. Wallace says this was who Burnette was – a huge animal lover.

“She was on her way to work,” Burnette said. “I don’t know what she was thinking. But middle of the night, she sees an injured animal and just decides, ‘Okay, I’m gonna stop and help the animal, nobody else is.’”

But as she was trying to help the animal, a small SUV hit her. She was rushed to the hospital where unfortunately, she died.

“They told me that she didn’t suffer it was almost instant,” Wallace said.

Wallace says the family is still working on funeral arrangements.

There is a GoFundMe to help support her children which you can visit by clicking here.

