Roads closed in Jacksonville Beach as firefighters respond to fire on Shetter Avenue

Roads are closed in Jacksonville Beach as firefighters respond to a fire, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it got the call about the house fire in the 800 block of Shetter Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JBPD said the following road closures are in effect:

9th Street South heading southbound at Beach Boulevard

Shetter Avenue from 4th Street South to 9th Street South

Action News Jax’s Yona Gavino is at the scene working to get more information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.