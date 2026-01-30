Runners, crews prepare for cold DONNA Marathon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 19th annual DONNA Marathon is this weekend in the brutal cold.

Despite the dropping temps, runners came to Friday morning’s 3 mile walk/ run prepping for the DONNA Marathon Weekend. When it comes to dressing warm and running comfortably, each runner has their own technique.

“Running shoes and then merino wool socks, that are a bit longer and leggings with pockets and maybe some hot hands in there” said Makayla Fick of the Neptune Run Crew.

Concern especially lies with out of town runners, according to Chris Twigs of Jeff Galloway Training. “If you are coming from Miami and coming up to Jacksonville to do this event and it’s been in the 70s where you’re running, and now all of a sudden it’s in the teens, or whatever it’s gonna be, that’s a shock to the system,” said Twigs.

Not everyone is dreading the dropping mercury. 5K runner Andrew Mayhew from Baltimore told Action News Jax this weather is nothing to him.

“Completely unfazed. Used to it. No prep needed. I’m ready to go tomorrow” said Mayhew.

Running experts suggest warming up for five to ten minutes with brisk walks or slow jogs, and hydrate every 45 minutes on longer runs.

The DONNA is this Sunday with an official start time of 7:30 AM. The First Alert Weather Team said temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s for the race.

