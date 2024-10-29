RV City is open and fans are gearing up for Georgia-Florida festivities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Georgia-Florida football game is a rivalry played annually in Jacksonville by the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the University of Florida Gators.

The festivities bring in so many fans, which started Tuesday morning when the gates to “RV City” opened up near EverBank Stadium.

Bulldogs and Gators were setting up and getting ready for a week of fun.

“When you pull into that gate, you kind of leave everything behind,” Brandon Ahlgren, a Florida fan, said.

Every year, devoted fans come together for a week of tailgating.

Read: SPOTLIGHT: Georgia vs. Florida - Rivalry Renewed in Jacksonville

And while they may be rivals, it’s the friendships fans have built over the years, that some said is the best part of it all.

“We look forward to it every year, it’s so much fun,” Eddie Freeman, a Georgia fan, said.

From RV City to the Florida vs. Jacksonville University baseball game Friday, and Saturday’s big football game, this week draws in large crowds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s something city leaders are prepared for.

To make sure everyone is safe, there will be undercover Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers, along with uniformed officers throughout the schedule of events this week.

And for those who plan to watch the rivalry game at EverBank Stadium, officials are encouraging fans to arrive early.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On game day, stadium parking lots will open at 8:00 a.m.

All parking is pre-sold, and fans should ensure they have their parking hangtags displayed as they approach the stadium.

Gates to EverBank Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.