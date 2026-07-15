Safe Animal Shelter sending runners to London marathon; how to participate

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Safe Animal Shelter will send runners to the 2027 Double TCS London Marathon, marking the first time the Northeast Florida organization will participate in the global event. The initiative aims to raise funds for animals who need support.

The London Marathon, one of the largest races worldwide, is scheduled for April 24, 2027. Selected runners will complete a 26.2-mile course through London, England, as part of this new fundraising effort.

Each runner selected for the Safe Animal Shelter team is committed to a fundraising minimum of £2,500. The organization plans to provide support to these runners. Applications for individuals interested in securing a charity bib will close on Aug. 14, 2026.

Applications for the 2027 Double TCS London Marathon charity bibs will close on Aug. 14, 2026.

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