Safety is top of mind as Edward Waters University celebrates homecoming week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homecoming week is underway at Edward Waters University, and the campus is ramping up its security.

It’s after the school’s sister HBCU’s experienced incidents of violence during recent homecoming celebrations at campuses including South Carolina State, Alcorn State, and Jackson State.

“Knowing that because of what our sisters went through, we are ramping up and ramping up our security,” said Trenton Bryant, a student. It’s definitely a good thing.”

As students, faculty, and staff gather for concerts, the coronation, the parade, and the big football matchup against Central State, safety is a priority.

“We definitely have great campus security that is going to make sure that we stay secure and stay safe,” Bryant said.

The university launched a new safety and security initiative called “Protect the Yard.”

At EWU, they are more than tripling their regular law enforcement and security presence during homecoming week. The university is hiring additional personnel from local law enforcement and private security firms.

Metal detectors, hand wands, and security screening stations will be in place at all major event entry points.

And a strict Clear Bag Policy will be enforced at all major events. Only small, clear bags are permitted; purses and opaque backpacks are prohibited.

Campus surveillance is also being expanded. The “Tiger Alert” system will be used for emergency communication.

These are all measures that students said are necessary.

“Those steps were supposed to be taken in order to have the security and comfort for everybody, no matter boy, girl, everybody on this campus,” said student Savaud Dorsey.

“We are taking seriously and into consideration what everyone else went through so that we feel better about what’s going on on campus,” Bryant said.

