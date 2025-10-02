Sailors reunite with their families at NAS Jax after 6-month deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a homecoming for the ages Thursday at NAS Jacksonville, as 21 sailors with Patrol Squadron 8 (PS-8), better known as the “Fighting Tigers,” reunited with their families after a 6-month deployment in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific regions.

For Mark Gibbs, this was the first time his son had been deployed. When we asked what he was most excited to do with his son, he said, “Get my hands on him, smoke a cigar, and have some whiskey.”

Members of the “Fighting Tigers” Patrol Squadron rushed off the aircraft as soon as it landed and ran to their families and their pets.

For some sailors, like Evan Rowe, a new member of their family was waiting: their 4-month-old son, Miles.

Evan’s wife, Alia, told me her husband was able to be there when Miles was born, but he had to leave quickly after.

“That was probably the hardest goodbye I ever had,” she said.

Tracy Maddox is the Executive Officer for VP-8. She said she’s very proud of the sailors.

“Everyone crushed it,” said Maddox. “We did a great 3500 hours of flight time. And we crushed it for the mission we had.”

Maddox told Action News Jax that this is the first of several planes from the squadron to return home. Another plane is scheduled to come back this weekend.

