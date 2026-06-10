The Salvation Army of Clay County is looking for help to feed those in need

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Lines of residents stretched out the door at the Clay County Salvation Army this week, underscoring a critical shortage as local food pantry supplies dwindle while community demand grows.

Organization leaders issued an urgent plea for public assistance, reporting that the number of people seeking food aid on distribution days has more than doubled over the past month.

The pantry, which holds its distribution days every Tuesday and Thursday, is experiencing a rapid turnover of goods. Despite being fully stocked just 24 hours prior, the shelves were stripped bare by the overwhelming influx of families in need.

Staff and organizers are working under intense pressure to ensure no one is turned away. However, anxiety is mounting over how the facility will support the more than 100 individuals expected to arrive for the next distribution cycle, particularly with children now out of school for the summer and lacking access to school meal programs.

“The need is critical for us now, but it’s an ongoing need,” said Captain Tim Scott, Corps Officer for the Clay County Salvation Army.

“The economy is tight, and people have held on to it as long as they can. I think that at this point, they’re beginning to not have the ability to hold on,” he said.

“We see seniors that come in and express to us that they’re in a choice between their medicine and food,” Capt. Scott stated. “We have families come in and tell us that they’re in the choice between their rent or their mortgage payment and food.”

Over the last three months alone, the Clay County Salvation Army has provided assistance to more than 6,300 individuals.

With shelves critically low, the Salvation Army is calling on community members, local businesses, and donors to step forward. The organization urgently needs non-perishable food donations, monetary contributions, and volunteer support to replenish its stocks and maintain its distribution schedule.

Donations can be dropped off directly at the Clay County Salvation Army center, and monetary donations are also accepted here.

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