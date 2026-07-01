Salvation Army program teaches domestic violence offenders accountability to prevent repeat offenses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A program run by the Salvation Army is trying to stop the cycle of domestic violence by teaching offenders ways to not offend again.

The goal of the Salvation Army’s Batterers Intervention Program (S.A.B.I.P) is to get people to take accountability for their behavior.

“It has played a big impact on my life,” said Tony Williams. “I was in here for domestic battery and anger management.”

In 2025, Tony Williams got into an argument with his girlfriend about cheese, when he says he hit his girlfriend as a result.

Williams was arrested and charged with domestic battery. He spent one night in the Duval County jail. He says the judge gave him the option of serving more time or completing the Salvation Army’s Batterers Intervention Program.

“It’s a program where clients come here for 29 weeks…majority of them are court-mandated. We do have some volunteer clients, but its a place where they can come to work on some toxic traits that they have,” said Cle Wilkerson, Program Manager for S.A.B.I.P.

In 2025, the program served over 1,100 people. Since it began 30 years ago, 83% of those who participated did not re-offend within three years after graduating.

We asked Wilkerson what he thinks makes this program work.

“I think the comfortability of the clients,” he said. “It’s a non-judgmental zone.”

Williams has since graduated from the program; however, he says he continues to use the tools he learned.

“The things that I’ve learned in this class, I apply to my daily life,” said Williams. “It worked for me.”

To learn more about the S.A.B.I.P you can call the Salvation Army’s main Area Command Office number at 904-301-4800 and inquire about the program, or contact Cleotis Wilkerson directly at cleotis.wilkerson@uss.salvationarmy.org

You can also click the link below:

Finding Accountability and Change Through the SA Batterers Intervention Program

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