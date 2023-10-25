The Salvation Army Thanksgiving food drive being held at Tower Center of Hope

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join The Salvation Army’s Can-U-Care Food Drive this year and help families celebrate a Happy Thanksgiving Day meal.

Drop off donations are being accepted at the Tower Center of Hope in Jacksonville, located at 900 W. Adams St.

The list of accepted donations include non-perishable items for low-income families. Some of these items include:

Stuffing

Boxed mashed potatoes

Canned vegetables

Cranberry sauce

Box macaroni and cheese

Boxed corn

Bread

Rice

Help give to those in need by sharing the joy of a warm meal on Thanksgiving.

