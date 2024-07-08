The Salvation Army’s Register to Ring is open for registration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a timeless tradition that helps make a real impact in the community.

The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida has announced that Register to Ring is now open.

Every ring from an Army bell ringer helps fund the community through social services assistance, homeless shelters, disaster relief, children’s programs, rehabilitation services, anti-human trafficking, and more.

‘Each year, The Salvation Army will serve more than 25 million people across America, The Salvation Army said. “That mean 55+ million meals for the hungry, 10+ million nights of shelter for the homeless, and countless Christmas gifts for children who may otherwise go without.”

By volunteering even just two hours of your time you are able to raise enough money to feed a family for an entire week.

Click here to become a Salvation Army Bell ringer for the holidays.

