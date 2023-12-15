Santa will be delivering adopted pets to their new homes on Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville residents who adopted a dog through Petco Love will be getting their pet delivered by Santa himself and his elves on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Petco Love, a national non-profit dedicated to helping pets find loving homes is offering a Santa Deliveries service to adopters during its Mega Merry Adoption Weekend on Dec, 16-17.

The Mega Merry Adoption Weekend will take place across 96 Petco pet care centers and 76 shelters in Texas, Florida, and Georgia. This year, they are aiming to find homes for over 7,200 shelter pets.

Every single adoption fee will be waived and adopted pets will be spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Adopters in those cities should refer to each organization for further details on availability and time slots.

