Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens gives update on tiger cub with a broken leg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has given an update on its tiger cub with a broken leg.

After consulting with a veterinary surgeon, the zoo said the leg was initially splintered for support based on good bone alignment and the rapid healing ability of young animals.

“The cub quickly adapted to the splint, and would even fall asleep during bandage changes!,” the zoo said in an online update on its Facebook account. “Mom and siblings did an amazing job of accepting the cub with a splintered leg, and Cinta continued to nurse and care for the injured cub.”

On Tues., Dec. 5, Action News Jax told you that zoo staff noticed that one of the cubs was struggling with a leg injury.

The cub was quickly taken to the veterinary hospital for radiographs, which confirmed that the cub’s leg was broken. The zoo stated that just like humans, this can be a delicate situation between mom and cub.

On Wed. Dec. 13, the cub was not healing as teams expected.

The Jacksonville Zoo said it placed the cub under anesthesia while the vet surgeon placed two plates on the tiny bones to support healing.

“We are hopeful that the cub continues to heal well and will continue to provide updates,” the zoo said.

The zoo has also announced that the live stream of mom and her cubs are back on the website. You can watch that cub cam by clicking here.

