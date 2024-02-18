Saturday showers dampen weekend, Daytona 500

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather team is tracking rain... basically everywhere in Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia.

Most rain gauges in the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Station Network are reporting between 0.2 and 0.4 inches.

Sunday is cooler and windier with more rain. It’s not going to be a pretty day.

The forecast is still murky as to when the rain ends on Sunday. The earliest it could end for Jacksonville is late afternoon, but Southeast Georgia will see the rain diminish through the day.

The Daytona 500 starting at 2:30 p.m. is definitely in jeopardy.

Rain totals south of I-10 will top 1 to 2 inches and less than that the farther north you live.

Saturday night sees rain and chilly temperatures with a low of 48 degrees. Sunday’s forecast sees more rain, cool and breezy with a high of 56 degrees.

Rain is expected to clear late Sunday as Monday brings sunshine.

