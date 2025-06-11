Save the date: The Clay County Fair is returning in 2026

Clay County, Fla. — Clay County is getting ready to celebrate a major milestone, the 40th anniversary of its beloved county fair.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The fair organizers announced Wednesday that the event will return April 2–12, 2026, and they’re promising a party like no other.

The fair first opened back in 1986, starting with a small event focused on livestock.

Over the years, it’s grown into a major tradition, bringing families from all over Northeast Florida.

Read: Clay County Schools faces $10M budget hole ahead of new school year

Fair organizers say they’re planning something special for the big 4-0, though details haven’t been released yet.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.