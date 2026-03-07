Scam Alert: City of St. Augustine warns residents about fraudulent letters

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is warning residents about a series of scam letters claiming they owe money for unpaid permits.

The fraudulent mailings are designed to look like official correspondence but often include high-pressure demands for money. City officials emphasized that they will never ask residents to wire money for permits or fees.

Official communications from the city follow specific protocols - if a resident receives an email regarding a permit, they should verify that the sender’s address ends in citystaug.com. Any message originating from a different domain is likely a scam.

The fraudulent letters often feature red flags such as demands for immediate payment or the inclusion of unfamiliar contact information.

While the documents may appear official at first glance, the city maintains that it does not use wire transfers as a method for collecting permit fees.

Residents who are uncertain about their permit status should not send money or provide personal information to the addresses listed in the letters.

Instead, they are encouraged to contact the city directly using verified contact information to confirm whether any payments are actually due.

Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to this scam is urged to contact the St. Augustine Police Department. The city also recommends that potential victims notify their banks directly to report the incident.

