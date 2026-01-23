Scam alert: Green Cove Springs warns of fake planning invoices

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The city of Green Cove Springs has issued a scam alert regarding fake planning invoices that could affect applicants involved in planning and zoning processes.

Scammers are sending fraudulent invoices that resemble official city documents, asking for payment via wire transfer for public hearing fees.

These fake invoices often include city logos, applicant information, case details and names of city officials to appear legitimate.

Some applicants have reported being asked to submit payments outside of normal city processes. Fortunately, these individuals questioned the invoices and subsequently reported them to the authorities.

The Green Cove Springs Police Department emphasizes that the city does not request payments through wire transfers or send unsolicited invoices.

Residents are urged to be cautious if they receive any unexpected payment requests.

If any resident encounters an invoice that appears suspicious, they should contact city staff directly at 904-297-7500 to verify its legitimacy.

The city is working closely with law enforcement to address any reported scams.

