SCAM ALERT: Nassau County warns of fake emails

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County officials are warning residents about scam emails circulating, which falsely appear to be from county staff.

These fraudulent emails are designed to mimic official communications from Nassau County, but they do not originate from the county’s official email domain.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The official domain for Nassau County emails is @nassaucountyfl.com, and any emails claiming to be from county staff should be verified against this domain.

Residents are advised to be cautious and verify the sender’s email address before responding to any requests for personal information.

By remaining vigilant and checking email domains, Nassau County residents can protect themselves from falling victim to these scams.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.