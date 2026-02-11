SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s office warns residents of scammers demanding payment over phone

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Detective Jessica Burns is warning the public to be alert for red flags used by scammers to steal money through intimidation and deception. Burns stated that no law enforcement agency or legitimate business will ever ask for payments made via cryptocurrency or gift cards.

The alert emphasizes that legitimate warrants never require a financial transaction over the phone. According to Burns, if the Clay County Sheriff’s Office contacts a resident regarding an active warrant, it will be to instruct the individual to turn themselves in rather than to demand a payment.

Scammers frequently use pressure and a manufactured sense of urgency to prevent victims from thinking clearly. It is advised that if someone demands that a person stay on the phone or creates a stressful environment, they should hang up immediately.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]