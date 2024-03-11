School crossing guards needed in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — School crossing guards are needed to provide students with safety during the school year.

The town of Orange Park is looking to hire. Guards work about two hours per day and make a little over $13 per hour.

The post is located at the intersection of Gano Avenue and Debarry Avenue.

If you’re interested in applying you are asked to send a completed Town Application for Employment to Town of Orange Park, Attn: Human Resources Manager, 2024 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL., 32073. You can also email the app to bmerryman@townop.com.

To access the application, click here.

