Scientists in Singapore working on AI that can ‘read minds’

SINGAPORE — How comfortable would you be if artificial intelligence could read your mind? Well, researchers in Singapore say it’s already a reality … sort of.

But how does it work? A team from the National University of Singapore put study participants inside an MRI machine. There, each person was shown more than one thousand images of various foods, animals, activities and more.

The MRI machine takes brain scans while they look at each picture. Those scans are then coded, so they can be processed by an AI program, which generates images.

The goal is to get the AI to understand the link between the person’s brain scans and the images they’re shown.

“It can understand your brain activities just like ChatGPT understands the natural languages of humans,” said lead researcher Jaixin Qing.

Researchers say that the mind-reading magic happens when people return for a second MRI session. This time, the AI takes brain scans and creates an image of what it thinks the person could be looking at.

“So, that’s basically how we can read your mind,” said Qing.

The team hopes to develop their AI, so it can be incorporated into other technology like virtual reality headsets, so people can move around the metaverse with their minds instead of having to use controllers.

