Scottish Athletics Masters World Championship coming to Clay County October 5-6

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend, the 2024 Scottish Athletics Masters World Championship will be held at the Clay County Fairgrounds, offering a rare chance to see over 200 athletes from nine nations compete in traditional highland events.

The October 5-6 competition will feature the sheaf toss, stone throw, and the iconic caber toss, as athletes vie for the title of World Champion in their respective age divisions.

In addition to the athletic feats, the event will host a Celtic festival with live music, authentic food, merchandise, whisky tasting, and a family-friendly zone with activities like ax throwing and a petting zoo, where visitors can meet the famous Scottish Coo cows.

The event will proceed rain or shine. For tickets and more information, visit www.2024MWC.com or follow “2024 MWC” on Facebook and Instagram.

