Sea turtle rescued at Hanna Park now recovering, name selection underway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A sea turtle rescued from a Hanna Park beach is now recovering at a local rehabilitation facility, and staff are asking the public to help choose its name.

The turtle, identified as Patient #144 this year, was found washed ashore Monday morning in Duval County. According to rescuers, the animal arrived at the hospital covered in epibiota—organisms that attach to the shell—and showed signs of fibropapillomatosis, a disease that can cause tumors in sea turtles.

After intake, the animal care team performed bloodwork and began fluid therapy before carefully removing the epibiota from the turtle’s shell, also known as the carapace.

The turtle is now resting in a rehabilitation tank and beginning recovery, according to staff.

As part of its care, the facility is inviting the public to take part in naming the patient. This year’s naming theme is bugs, and voters can choose between “Fruit Fly” and “Dragonfly.” The name with the most votes will be announced on Tuesday.

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