Search for 2024 Duval County Teacher of the year EDDY Award begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The search for the 2024 VyStar Teacher of the Year for Duval County has officially begun.
Principals from 180 county schools have nominated a teacher to represent them in the Teacher of the Year contest. One winner will be announced at the EDDY Awards which will be presented by the Jacksonville Public Education Fund (JPEF) on Jan. 20, 2024.
The list of 180 nominees will be narrowed down to 15 semifinalists by a JPEF selection committee. After observing the teachers in the classroom, five finalists will be selected. The final Teacher of The Year will be announced at the EDDY Awards Gala at the Hyatt Regency.
The winner will move on to compete for the Florida Teacher of Year award.
“We congratulate these amazing teachers and are excited to host them at the 2024 EDDY Awards in January,” JPEF President Rachael Tutwiler Fortune said. “Having effective teachers are the most important in-school factor to student success, and we want to celebrate and support them as they support our students.”
JPEF said in a statement that the Teacher of the Year program seeks to recognize, elevate, and empower Duval County’s best public school teachers by offering unique programming to elevate the teaching profession throughout the year. Teachers selected by their schools as Teacher of the Year are given the opportunity to participate in the teacher initiative offered by JPEF.
The 180 Teachers of the Year are:
- Kyle Vacalares, A. Philip Randolph College & Career Academies
- Sharon Crosby, Abess Park Elementary
- Jasmine Dukes, Alden Road Exceptional Student Center
- Bibigul Mullen, Alfred I. duPont Middle School
- Marissa Hein, Alimacani Elementary
- Gerri Thomas, Anchor Academy Elementary
- Tiffany Neal-Butts, Andrew Jackson High School of Advanced Technology
- Arnetta Menchan, Andrew Robinson Elementary
- Alexis Williams, Annie R. Morgan Elementary School
- Nilka Colon, Arlington Elementary School
- Kimberly Sedgwick, Arlington Heights
- Jazline Clark, Arlington Middle School
- Theresa West, Atlantic Beach Elementary
- Katrice Shorter, Atlantic Coast High School
- Leticia Llorens, Bartram Springs Elementary
- Mitchell Patch, Bayview Elementary School
- Amanda Morales-Quinones, Beauclerc Elementary
- Tiffany Randolph, Becoming Collegiate Academy
- Tenika Tankard, Biltmore Elementary
- Marquia Jenkins, Biscayne Elementary Leadership Academy
- Kiana Thomas – Griffin, Biscayne High School
- Olivia Alexander, Bridge to Success Academy High School
- Latina Brewer, The Bridge to Success Elementary and Middle School
- Jovi Braza, Brookview Elementary
- Courtney Woods, Cedar Hills Elementary School
- William Murphy, Central Riverside Elementary
- Barbara Bradley, Chaffee Trail Elementary
- Erin Dobson, Charger Academy
- Rachel Bridges, Chets Creek Elementary
- Kori Johnson, Chimney Lakes Elementary School
- Heather Earley, Cornerstone Classical Academy
- Kelly Varano, Crown Point Elementary School
- Emily Blevins, Crystal Springs Elementary
- Patrick Leuschen, Darnell Cookman School of the Medical Arts
- Mary Mattscheck, Dinsmore Elementary
- Tanya Baker, Don Brewer Elementary
- Jennifer Kilgore, Douglas Anderson School of the Arts
- Lynn McGiveron, Duncan U. Fletcher Middle School
- Brian Ahern, Duval Charter School at Southside
- David Cutter, Duval MYcroSchool
- Willie Lewman, Duval Virtual Instructional Academy
- Christopher Mahone, Edward H. White High School
- Melissa Goodman, Englewood Elementary School
- Allison Armstrong-Gellers, Englewood High School
- Emily Dixon, Enterprise Learning Academy
- Janae McBride, First Coast High School
- Michael Knight, Fishweir Elementary School of the Arts
- Toni Wortherly, Fletcher High School
- Leonard Smith, Fort Caroline Elementary
- Betty Watson, Fort Caroline Middle School of the Visual and Performing Arts
- Deborah Lepper, Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology
- Joseph Edge, Garden City Elementary
- Brandy Holton, George Washington Carver Elementary
- Iryna Kolesnyk, Global Outreach Charter Academy K-8
- Norma Krissy Brown, Global Outreach Charter Academy High School
- Albert Wilcox Jr., Grand Park
- Mary Dimarzo, GRASP Academy
- Shernette Frame-Reid, Greenfield Elementary School
- Brittnee Ayers , Greenland Pines Elementary
- Kenneth Ford, Gregory Drive Elementary School
- Richard Kaufmann, Hendricks Avenue Elementary
- Sophia Michelin, Hidden Oaks Elementary
- Banyan Botkin, Highlands Elementary
- John Brown, Highlands Middle School
- Gabrielle Esposito, Hogan-Spring Glen Elementary School
- Monica Thiessenhusen, Holiday Hill Elementary
- Eshell Smith, Hospital Homebound
- Tonya Robinson-McNair, Hyde Grove Elementary School
- Bervinda Monroe, Hyde Park Elementary
- Kenya Mayhew, IDEA Bassett Academy
- Alana Davis, IDEA Bassett College Prep
- Danesha Ford, IDEA River Bluff Academy
- Amy Castellanos, IDEA River Bluff College Prep
- Isabelle Queniat, J. Allen Axson Montessori School
- Janice Williams, Jacksonville Beach Elementary School
- Hilaria Manuguid, Jacksonville Heights Elementary School
- Julie Marsh, James Weldon Johnson College Prep Middle School
- Laquanda Paschal, Jean Ribault High School
- Lauren Flanagan, Jean Ribault Middle School
- Erika Cunamay, John E. Ford PK-8 English/Spanish Montessori
- Laronya Finn, John Love Early Learning Center
- Jaime Greer, John Stockton Elementary
- Sabrina, Hadnot, Joseph Stilwell Military Academy of Leadership
- Kathleen Singleton, Julia Landon College Preparatory and Leadership Development School
- Kathryn Becton, Kernan Middle School
- Georgine Hillman, Kernan Trail Elementary
- Yousef Al-Jaroudi,Kings Trail Elementary
- Jeronica Anderson, KIPP Bessie Coleman Academy
- Illane Lewis, KIPP: Bold City High School
- Mariah Rucker, KIPP Impact Academy
- April Smith, KIPP VOICE Academy
- Jenifer Straley, Lake Lucina Elementary
- Jasmine Byard, Lake Shore Middle School
- Emanuela Hysesani, Landmark Middle School
- Jennifer Copeland, LaVilla School of the Arts
- Pamela White-Penny, Lone Star Elementary School
- Te’Meka Sapp, Lone Star MycroSchool
- Carla Reddick, Long Branch Elementary School
- Pauline Gonzales, Loretto Elementary School
- Melanie Peterson, Louis Sheffield Elementary School
- Juana Zargon, Love Grove Elementary
- Melanie Nobles, Mamie Agnes Jones Elementary
- Kevin Desrosiers, Mandarin High School
- Jodi Sands, Mandarin Middle School
- Ana Andenmatten, Mandarin Oaks Elementary
- Calethia Murray-McKinney, Matthew W. Gilbert Middle School
- Kacy Kelly-Williams, Mattie V. Rutherford Alternative Middle
- Christine Dix, Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School
- Elizabeth Cruise, Mayport Middle School
- Mynette Fenner, Merrill Road Elementary School
- Daisy Cabase, Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center
- Katie Hopkins, Neptune Beach Elementary
- Sarah Pabon, New Berlin Elementary
- Tahisha Merrell, Normandy Village Elementary School
- Alicia Richmond, North Shore Elementary School of Advanced Studies, Integrated Arts and Sports Development
- Alicia Hinson, Northwestern Legends Elementary
- Whitney Reddick, Oak Hill Academy
- Alexis Guyton, Oceanway Elementary School
- Chatlyn Padirayon, Oceanway Middle School
- Elizabeth Bell, Ortega Elementary School
- Takeya Stanberry, Palm Avenue Exceptional Student Center
- Heather Christie, Parkwood Heights Elementary
- Emma Gallagher, Paxon School for Advanced Studies
- Melissa Feliciano, Pickett Elementary School
- Waquita Nelson-Pearson, Pinedale Elementary School
- Natalie Nelson, Pine Estates Elementary
- Rose Wisniewski, Pine Forest School of the Arts
- Brittany Hendrickson, Ramona Blvd Elementary School
- Kenneth Elliott, Reynolds Lane Elementary School
- Fran Christian, River City Science Academy Elementary School
- Ashlyn Lupinski, River City Science Academy Innovation
- Rebecca Aliano, River City Science Academy Intracoastal
- Haley Arnold, River City Science Academy Mandarin
- Ugur Barindik, River City Science Academy Middle/High
- DeMario, Brantley, River City Science Academy Southeast
- Dr. Kelley Ranch, Riverside High School
- Stacey Thompson, RL Brown Academy
- Morgan Hauner, Rufus E. Payne Elementary School
- Jacqueline Pittman, Ruth N . Upson Elementary
- Amy Cofield, Rutledge H. Pearson Elementary
- Lucielle Morton, R. V. Daniels Elementary School
- Holly Smith, Sabal Palm Elementary School
- Dori Lichtman, Sadie T. Tillis Elementary School
- Markecha Bibbins, SA Hull Elementary School
- Nathaniel Rollerson, Samuel Wolfson School for Advanced Studies
- Ivan Matos, Sandalwood High School
- Troy Hillman, Sallye B. Mathis Elementary
- Juan Carlos Belén-Ortíz, San Jose Early College at Cecil HS
- Tery Ann Torres, San Jose Elementary
- Cole Palmer, San Jose Prep
- Ariel, Griffith, San Jose Primary
- Emily Rush, San Mateo Elementary School
- Jillian Eiseman, San Pablo Elementary
- Whitney DeButy, Seabreeze Elementary
- Amalia Santiago, Southside Estates Elementary School
- Rebecca Kaufmann, Southside Middle School
- Sarah Kitchen, Smart Pope Livingston Elementary
- Di’Asia Hall, Springfield Middle School
- Antoinette Montgomery, Spring Park Elementary
- Kevin Sharpe, Stanton College Preparatory School
- Felicia Thomas, Susie E. Tolbert
- Gustavo Guzman, Terry Parker High School
- Rebekah Shull, Thomas Jefferson Elementary
- Tonia Fuller, Tiger Academy
- Sarah, Hafiz, Timucuan Elementary
- Darrius Wright, Twin Lakes Academy Elementary
- Felicia Madison, Twin Lakes Academy Middle School
- Loren Parsons, Venetia Elementary
- Sara Fretz, Waterleaf Elementary
- Amari Haughton, Wayman Academy of The Arts
- Maria Laguna Negron, West Riverside Elementary School
- Louise Roche, Westside High School
- Elizbeth Ferraro, Westside Middle School
- Staci Haynes, Westview PK-8
- Catherine Spottswood, Whitehouse Elementary School
- Jonathan Winston, William Marion Raines High School
- Sarah Rusich, Windy Hill Elementary
- Miranda Bjorklund, Woodland Acres Elementary School
- Mozella Raines, Young Men’s and Women’s Leadership Academy
- Michael Stull, Youth Development Programs
