Search for 2024 Duval County Teacher of the year EDDY Award begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The search for the 2024 VyStar Teacher of the Year for Duval County has officially begun.

Principals from 180 county schools have nominated a teacher to represent them in the Teacher of the Year contest. One winner will be announced at the EDDY Awards which will be presented by the Jacksonville Public Education Fund (JPEF) on Jan. 20, 2024.

The list of 180 nominees will be narrowed down to 15 semifinalists by a JPEF selection committee. After observing the teachers in the classroom, five finalists will be selected. The final Teacher of The Year will be announced at the EDDY Awards Gala at the Hyatt Regency.

The winner will move on to compete for the Florida Teacher of Year award.

“We congratulate these amazing teachers and are excited to host them at the 2024 EDDY Awards in January,” JPEF President Rachael Tutwiler Fortune said. “Having effective teachers are the most important in-school factor to student success, and we want to celebrate and support them as they support our students.”

JPEF said in a statement that the Teacher of the Year program seeks to recognize, elevate, and empower Duval County’s best public school teachers by offering unique programming to elevate the teaching profession throughout the year. Teachers selected by their schools as Teacher of the Year are given the opportunity to participate in the teacher initiative offered by JPEF.

The 180 Teachers of the Year are:

Kyle Vacalares, A. Philip Randolph College & Career Academies

Sharon Crosby, Abess Park Elementary

Jasmine Dukes, Alden Road Exceptional Student Center

Bibigul Mullen, Alfred I. duPont Middle School

Marissa Hein, Alimacani Elementary

Gerri Thomas, Anchor Academy Elementary

Tiffany Neal-Butts, Andrew Jackson High School of Advanced Technology

Arnetta Menchan, Andrew Robinson Elementary

Alexis Williams, Annie R. Morgan Elementary School

Nilka Colon, Arlington Elementary School

Kimberly Sedgwick, Arlington Heights

Jazline Clark, Arlington Middle School

Theresa West, Atlantic Beach Elementary

Katrice Shorter, Atlantic Coast High School

Leticia Llorens, Bartram Springs Elementary

Mitchell Patch, Bayview Elementary School

Amanda Morales-Quinones, Beauclerc Elementary

Tiffany Randolph, Becoming Collegiate Academy

Tenika Tankard, Biltmore Elementary

Marquia Jenkins, Biscayne Elementary Leadership Academy

Kiana Thomas – Griffin, Biscayne High School

Olivia Alexander, Bridge to Success Academy High School

Latina Brewer, The Bridge to Success Elementary and Middle School

Jovi Braza, Brookview Elementary

Courtney Woods, Cedar Hills Elementary School

William Murphy, Central Riverside Elementary

Barbara Bradley, Chaffee Trail Elementary

Erin Dobson, Charger Academy

Rachel Bridges, Chets Creek Elementary

Kori Johnson, Chimney Lakes Elementary School

Heather Earley, Cornerstone Classical Academy

Kelly Varano, Crown Point Elementary School

Emily Blevins, Crystal Springs Elementary

Patrick Leuschen, Darnell Cookman School of the Medical Arts

Mary Mattscheck, Dinsmore Elementary

Tanya Baker, Don Brewer Elementary

Jennifer Kilgore, Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

Lynn McGiveron, Duncan U. Fletcher Middle School

Brian Ahern, Duval Charter School at Southside

David Cutter, Duval MYcroSchool

Willie Lewman, Duval Virtual Instructional Academy

Christopher Mahone, Edward H. White High School

Melissa Goodman, Englewood Elementary School

Allison Armstrong-Gellers, Englewood High School

Emily Dixon, Enterprise Learning Academy

Janae McBride, First Coast High School

Michael Knight, Fishweir Elementary School of the Arts

Toni Wortherly, Fletcher High School

Leonard Smith, Fort Caroline Elementary

Betty Watson, Fort Caroline Middle School of the Visual and Performing Arts

Deborah Lepper, Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology

Joseph Edge, Garden City Elementary

Brandy Holton, George Washington Carver Elementary

Iryna Kolesnyk, Global Outreach Charter Academy K-8

Norma Krissy Brown, Global Outreach Charter Academy High School

Albert Wilcox Jr., Grand Park

Mary Dimarzo, GRASP Academy

Shernette Frame-Reid, Greenfield Elementary School

Brittnee Ayers , Greenland Pines Elementary

Kenneth Ford, Gregory Drive Elementary School

Richard Kaufmann, Hendricks Avenue Elementary

Sophia Michelin, Hidden Oaks Elementary

Banyan Botkin, Highlands Elementary

John Brown, Highlands Middle School

Gabrielle Esposito, Hogan-Spring Glen Elementary School

Monica Thiessenhusen, Holiday Hill Elementary

Eshell Smith, Hospital Homebound

Tonya Robinson-McNair, Hyde Grove Elementary School

Bervinda Monroe, Hyde Park Elementary

Kenya Mayhew, IDEA Bassett Academy

Alana Davis, IDEA Bassett College Prep

Danesha Ford, IDEA River Bluff Academy

Amy Castellanos, IDEA River Bluff College Prep

Isabelle Queniat, J. Allen Axson Montessori School

Janice Williams, Jacksonville Beach Elementary School

Hilaria Manuguid, Jacksonville Heights Elementary School

Julie Marsh, James Weldon Johnson College Prep Middle School

Laquanda Paschal, Jean Ribault High School

Lauren Flanagan, Jean Ribault Middle School

Erika Cunamay, John E. Ford PK-8 English/Spanish Montessori

Laronya Finn, John Love Early Learning Center

Jaime Greer, John Stockton Elementary

Sabrina, Hadnot, Joseph Stilwell Military Academy of Leadership

Kathleen Singleton, Julia Landon College Preparatory and Leadership Development School

Kathryn Becton, Kernan Middle School

Georgine Hillman, Kernan Trail Elementary

Yousef Al-Jaroudi,Kings Trail Elementary

Jeronica Anderson, KIPP Bessie Coleman Academy

Illane Lewis, KIPP: Bold City High School

Mariah Rucker, KIPP Impact Academy

April Smith, KIPP VOICE Academy

Jenifer Straley, Lake Lucina Elementary

Jasmine Byard, Lake Shore Middle School

Emanuela Hysesani, Landmark Middle School

Jennifer Copeland, LaVilla School of the Arts

Pamela White-Penny, Lone Star Elementary School

Te’Meka Sapp, Lone Star MycroSchool

Carla Reddick, Long Branch Elementary School

Pauline Gonzales, Loretto Elementary School

Melanie Peterson, Louis Sheffield Elementary School

Juana Zargon, Love Grove Elementary

Melanie Nobles, Mamie Agnes Jones Elementary

Kevin Desrosiers, Mandarin High School

Jodi Sands, Mandarin Middle School

Ana Andenmatten, Mandarin Oaks Elementary

Calethia Murray-McKinney, Matthew W. Gilbert Middle School

Kacy Kelly-Williams, Mattie V. Rutherford Alternative Middle

Christine Dix, Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School

Elizabeth Cruise, Mayport Middle School

Mynette Fenner, Merrill Road Elementary School

Daisy Cabase, Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center

Katie Hopkins, Neptune Beach Elementary

Sarah Pabon, New Berlin Elementary

Tahisha Merrell, Normandy Village Elementary School

Alicia Richmond, North Shore Elementary School of Advanced Studies, Integrated Arts and Sports Development

Alicia Hinson, Northwestern Legends Elementary

Whitney Reddick, Oak Hill Academy

Alexis Guyton, Oceanway Elementary School

Chatlyn Padirayon, Oceanway Middle School

Elizabeth Bell, Ortega Elementary School

Takeya Stanberry, Palm Avenue Exceptional Student Center

Heather Christie, Parkwood Heights Elementary

Emma Gallagher, Paxon School for Advanced Studies

Melissa Feliciano, Pickett Elementary School

Waquita Nelson-Pearson, Pinedale Elementary School

Natalie Nelson, Pine Estates Elementary

Rose Wisniewski, Pine Forest School of the Arts

Brittany Hendrickson, Ramona Blvd Elementary School

Kenneth Elliott, Reynolds Lane Elementary School

Fran Christian, River City Science Academy Elementary School

Ashlyn Lupinski, River City Science Academy Innovation

Rebecca Aliano, River City Science Academy Intracoastal

Haley Arnold, River City Science Academy Mandarin

Ugur Barindik, River City Science Academy Middle/High

DeMario, Brantley, River City Science Academy Southeast

Dr. Kelley Ranch, Riverside High School

Stacey Thompson, RL Brown Academy

Morgan Hauner, Rufus E. Payne Elementary School

Jacqueline Pittman, Ruth N . Upson Elementary

Amy Cofield, Rutledge H. Pearson Elementary

Lucielle Morton, R. V. Daniels Elementary School

Holly Smith, Sabal Palm Elementary School

Dori Lichtman, Sadie T. Tillis Elementary School

Markecha Bibbins, SA Hull Elementary School

Nathaniel Rollerson, Samuel Wolfson School for Advanced Studies

Ivan Matos, Sandalwood High School

Troy Hillman, Sallye B. Mathis Elementary

Juan Carlos Belén-Ortíz, San Jose Early College at Cecil HS

Tery Ann Torres, San Jose Elementary

Cole Palmer, San Jose Prep

Ariel, Griffith, San Jose Primary

Emily Rush, San Mateo Elementary School

Jillian Eiseman, San Pablo Elementary

Whitney DeButy, Seabreeze Elementary

Amalia Santiago, Southside Estates Elementary School

Rebecca Kaufmann, Southside Middle School

Sarah Kitchen, Smart Pope Livingston Elementary

Di’Asia Hall, Springfield Middle School

Antoinette Montgomery, Spring Park Elementary

Kevin Sharpe, Stanton College Preparatory School

Felicia Thomas, Susie E. Tolbert

Gustavo Guzman, Terry Parker High School

Rebekah Shull, Thomas Jefferson Elementary

Tonia Fuller, Tiger Academy

Sarah, Hafiz, Timucuan Elementary

Darrius Wright, Twin Lakes Academy Elementary

Felicia Madison, Twin Lakes Academy Middle School

Loren Parsons, Venetia Elementary

Sara Fretz, Waterleaf Elementary

Amari Haughton, Wayman Academy of The Arts

Maria Laguna Negron, West Riverside Elementary School

Louise Roche, Westside High School

Elizbeth Ferraro, Westside Middle School

Staci Haynes, Westview PK-8

Catherine Spottswood, Whitehouse Elementary School

Jonathan Winston, William Marion Raines High School

Sarah Rusich, Windy Hill Elementary

Miranda Bjorklund, Woodland Acres Elementary School

Mozella Raines, Young Men’s and Women’s Leadership Academy

Michael Stull, Youth Development Programs

