Search and rescue operation underway in St. Johns County for missing boater

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is conducting a search and rescue operation to find a missing boater in the St. Johns River.

The announcement said the search is focusing south of the Shands Bridge. It is believed the man fell off a boat in that area.

SJSO is warning drivers to expect a large law enforcement and fire/rescue presence in the area.

