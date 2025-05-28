Security camera sign-ups rise in St. Johns County as officials address access concerns

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office saw a rise in people and businesses registering for its crime-fighting initiative, Connect St. Johns, a program that encourages the public to share access to their security cameras.

However, according to the Sheriff’s Office, a widespread misconception slows participation.

Officials said the issue is the belief that law enforcement has unrestricted access to private cameras.

“That’s not what this is. What this is—you’re simply telling us, I have cameras at my house, and if you need some help with a situation, please notify me and I’ll let you know,” said St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Commander, George Harrigan.

The initiative, launched in 2023, has two levels. The first level notifies the Sheriff’s Office that a resident or business has cameras and allows them to be contacted for footage if needed.

The second level, called the “Integrate” system, gives law enforcement direct access—but only if the participant chooses to grant it. This level is mainly used by businesses, organizations, and places of worship.

“So this initiative has been imperative in helping us solve crime. There’ve been several situations where it’s been a huge help in successfully solving crime, saving lives, and resolving incidents,” Harrigan said.

Participation in the program is entirely voluntary, and anyone can opt out at any time, said St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

“And then you decide you don’t want to do that, we certainly can remove your information,” Harrigan added.

As the community grows, more residents and businesses join the initiative.

“I think it’s a great idea and matter of fact, we’re already doing this with the Flagler Beach Police Department,” said Bonita Boutique owner, Dror Zanani.

“I think it’s a good thing because everybody wants to be protected,” said local resident, Jeromey Altland.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office launched a similar program, Connect Duval, in 2023.

Currently, Connect St. Johns has 1,200 registered cameras, with nearly 1,000 fully integrated into the system.

