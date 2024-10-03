Security guard killed in shooting at adult arcade in Jacksonville’s Paxon neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A security guard is dead after he was shot at an adult arcade in a strip mall at Edgewood Avenue North.

Police said that two masked and armed suspects entered the business and started shooting at the security guard.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded and are conducting the investigation.

Lynett Thompson shops at the plaza often and she was devasted to learn this happened in her community.

“It’s sad that the guy is not going home to his family,” Thompson said. “I’m just going to pray.”

Police do not know the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

