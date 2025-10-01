Security lines at JIA keep moving apace for now, despite government shutdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The federal government shut down just after midnight Wednesday morning, and the impacts stretch across government agencies and services.

But here in Jacksonville, airport officials expect that, at least for now, travel delays should be minimal.

TSA employees at Jacksonville International Airport reported for duty Wednesday, despite the possibility they may miss their next paycheck.

Flights also continued on time for the most part, with only 11 delays and one cancellation reported as of about 5 PM.

Michael Stewart, Jacksonville International Airport’s Vice President of External Affairs, said he doesn’t expect the shutdown to have much of an impact on airport operations.

“We won’t notice any impacts here for travelers because those workers they will encounter are considered essential workers and they’re required to work,” said Stewart.

But in the past, extended government shutdowns have caused issues.

During the 35-day government shutdown that started in December of 2018 and continued through early 2019, roughly 10 percent of TSA workers called out sick.

That did result in longer screening times at major airports.

Stewart said it’s his hope this shutdown doesn’t extend that long, but in the event it does, TSA and air traffic control staffing could conceivably be impacted.

“For the early stages, I just suggest that travelers stay in touch with their airlines. They can give them the most updated impacts on their individual flights,” said Stewart.

Local Congressman Aaron Bean (R-FL 4th District) is cosponsoring two pieces of legislation at the federal level that aim to shield essential workers from being impacted by government shutdowns.

The “Pay Our Homeland Defenders Act” would ensure TSA and other security personnel continue to be paid during a shutdown and the “Aviation Funding Stability Act” would cover air traffic controllers.

“TSA agents, along with ICE, Border Patrol, and DHS law enforcement, show up every day to keep us safe. They shouldn’t have to worry about missing a paycheck,” said Bean in an emailed statement. “Their service is essential, and their compensation should never be used as a bargaining chip.”

