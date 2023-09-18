See how Jacksonville-area schools ranked on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia colleges and universities are getting recognition on the U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges list.

To be ranked, institutions had to meet the following conditions: have regional accreditation, be included in Carnegie’s Basic classification but not designated as a “highly specialized” school, enroll at least 100 undergraduate students, have reported financial expenditures data to the U.S. Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) finance survey, and have reported a six-year graduation rate of full-time, first-year bachelor’s degree-seeking students in recent years, US News & World Report reported.

Here are our local colleges and universities, the categories they appeared in, and their ranking:

Meanwhile, throughout Florida and Georgia, seven institutions were ranked in the top 100 in America for the publication’s Best National University category:

#24, Emory University

#28, University of Florida

#33, Georgia Institute of Technology

#47, University of Georgia

#53, Florida State University

#67, University of Miami

#89, University of South Florida

