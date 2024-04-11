SEE: Viewer videos show tornado moving through World Golf Village area of St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax is receiving viewer videos that show the tornado on the ground in the World Golf Village area of St. Johns County.
First Alert Weather Meteorologist Corey Simma tracked the tornado live on Action News Jax around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
Viewers in the Trailmark subdivision off of Pacetti Road showed Action News Jax videos they took as the tornado approached and moved through the area.
A viewer named Curt sent us video of the tornado. First Alert Weather Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said the video showed “power flash and debris flying in the air.”
Two other videos from the Trailmark subdivision were shared with us by viewer Nate. These videos show items flying through a home’s backyard pool area as the tornado comes through.
You can watch this in both of the videos below:
