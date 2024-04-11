SEE: Viewer videos show tornado moving through World Golf Village area of St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax is receiving viewer videos that show the tornado on the ground in the World Golf Village area of St. Johns County.

First Alert Weather Meteorologist Corey Simma tracked the tornado live on Action News Jax around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Viewers in the Trailmark subdivision off of Pacetti Road showed Action News Jax videos they took as the tornado approached and moved through the area.

A viewer named Curt sent us video of the tornado. First Alert Weather Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said the video showed “power flash and debris flying in the air.”

Viewer video: Tornado in World Golf Village area of St. Johns County This video sent in by viewer Curt shows a tornado in the World Golf Village area of St. Johns County.

Two other videos from the Trailmark subdivision were shared with us by viewer Nate. These videos show items flying through a home’s backyard pool area as the tornado comes through.

You can watch this in both of the videos below:

Viewer video: St. Johns County tornado blows through home's pool area Nate in the Trailmark subdivision shared this video with Action News Jax's Ben Ryan.

Viewer video: St. Johns County tornado blows through backyard Nate in the Trailmark subdivision shared this video with Action News Jax's Ben Ryan.

