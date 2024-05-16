Jacksonville police searching in Arlington for ‘missing endangered’ man who has Dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a “missing endangered” man who has been diagnosed with Dementia.

Keith Roberts, 53, was last seen in the 800 block of Alderman Road around 7:30 a.m., JSO said.

Roberts is described as 6 feet tall weighing 200 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a yellow jersey, black pants, and multicolored Nike shoes.

JSO is searching for Roberts in the Arlington area. Police are asking homeowners in the area to check their security cameras, cars, and yards for Roberts.

Anyone with any information on Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

