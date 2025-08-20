Semi truck driver falls asleep, rear ends vehicle in Clay County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The driver of an SUV was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday morning after being rear-ended by a tractor trailer. The wreck occurred at about 4:51 a.m. at US Highway 301 and County Road 218, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The semi truck was traveling north on 301 approaching CR 218 where the SUV was stopped at a red light, the news release states. The driver of the semi was asleep and crashed into the rear of the SUV, the news release states.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Orange Park Medical Center, the news release states.

